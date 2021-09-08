Broken Arrow police issue Silver Alert for missing man who suffers from multiple mental conditions

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KFOR) – The Broken Arrow Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a 67-year-old man who has been missing for two weeks and suffers from numerous mental conditions.

Dane Stegner

Dane Stegner, 67, went missing at around midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 25, from the area of the Hard Rock Casino.

Stegner, pictured on the right, is described as a white male, 6’3″ tall, 215 pounds, as having tattoo sleeves on both arms and as possibly wearing a tank top of unknown color and blue jeans.

He is diagnosed with PTSD, anxiety, depression and bipolar disorder, and he is believed to be in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

Immediately call 911 or the Broken Arrow Police Department at (918) 259-8400 if you see Stegner or know of his whereabouts.