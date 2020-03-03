Broken Bow man killed in McCurtain County crash

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that killed a Broken Bow man in McCurtain County.

Around 11 a.m. on March 2, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers were called to a crash along Hwy 3, just west of Broken Bow.

Investigators determined that 53-year-old Paul Roberts was driving his 1992 Chevy pickup eastbound on Hwy 3 when he crossed the center line and hit a semi-truck head-on.

Roberts was pinned for approximately three hours in the wreckage before he was freed by the Broken Bow Fire Department.

Roberts was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers are investigating Roberts’ condition at the time of the crash.