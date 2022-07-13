OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Some Oklahoma City residents experienced a drop in water pressure early Wednesday morning.

The Oklahoma City Utilities Department says it is working to fix a broken water line.

As a result, residents who are in the Draper Water Treatment Plant service area are experiencing low water pressure.

Officials say the area impacted includes downtown Oklahoma City and areas immediately south of downtown.

At this point, the city estimates that it will take four to eight hours to repressurize the system and restore full service.