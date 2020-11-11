Brother identifies crime spree suspect killed in officer-involved shooting; OKC police continues investigation before confirming ID

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man is dead after leading Oklahoma City police on a chase early Wednesday morning.

Police say it started in southwest OKC near SW 104th and May Ave.

The chase ended downtown, near Couch and Lee, where police say the suspect got out of his vehicle and shots were fired.

“I don’t know who shot first, we do not have that information yet. But the result of the gunfire was the suspect is deceased, is dead,” said Captain Dan Stewart, with OKC police.

The suspect was shot and killed and an officer was also hit.

The officer was wearing his bullet proof vest and was rushed to the hospital but was released. He is expected to fully recover.

OKC Mayor David Holt thanked the officer for his service Wednesday, tweeting,

As you may have seen from news reports, a suspect in some extremely serious crimes shot an @OKCPD officer overnight. The officer’s vest stopped the bullet & he is now home. That officer literally took a bullet for our city. Our prayers & gratitude are with him & his family today. — Mayor David Holt (@davidfholt) November 11, 2020

“We just want our officers to go home at the end of the night. And that’s going to happen today. Our officers are going to go home to their family and really, that’s what we’re most concerned about,” said Stewart.

Many of the details surrounding the identity of Wednesday’s shooting are still not confirmed by police.

The suspect was driving a silver Prius, which matches the description of the car driven by 37-year-old Brandon Milburn, who is connected to a string of deadly crimes from Tuesday.

Milburn allegedly took his 14-month-old from a home, which triggered an Amber Alert. Police responded to the home she was last seen and when they arrived, they found a woman dead inside.

The toddler was later found safe at the Love County Sheriff’s Department after the child’s aunt brought her there. She allegedly saw the Amber Alert and brought her to safety.

Police say around the same time, a car-jacking was reported in SW OKC. A man was found shot dead inside a truck at that location.

Late Tuesday, Cleveland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary near SE 159th and Anderson. Police say a man matching Milburn’s description is accused of breaking into a home and holding the homeowner at gunpoint before taking off.

An OKC Police Supervisor at the scene told KFOR that Milburn is believed to be connected to both homicides, however, the Public Information Officer is not confirming that information.

Milburn was still on the run Tuesday night and his Prius was never recovered.

The suspect’s brother, confirms to News 4 that it was Milburn who was shot Wednesday morning.

“There’s just a lot with a scene this big that goes into processing it. We’re just going to take our time, make sure we do it right and get all the questions answered,” said Stewart.

KFOR expects to have more information from OKC police Thursday.