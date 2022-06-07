HARPER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) says a 45-year-old Oklahoma man’s brother-in-law has been arrested in connection to his death following an auto-pedestrian incident in July 2021.

OSBI agents recently arrested 40-year-old Charles Vernon Thex II on a felony warrant for Murder in the Second Degree and Driving a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol after an OSBI and Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) investigation into the death of 45-year-old Donald Lovell.

Around 11:40 p.m. July 7, 2021, the Harper County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting that Lovell was in the roadway of Jane Jayroe Blvd., in Laverne. It appeared Lovell had been hit by a vehicle.

Deputies learned that there had been an altercation earlier in the day that involved family members of Lovell and Thex, who were brothers-in-law.

OHP worked the traffic collision and OSBI agents investigated events that transpired prior to the traffic accident.

The Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Lovell died as a result of injuries sustained being hit by a vehicle.

Thex was arrested June 6, 2022, in Laverne and transported to the Harper County Jail.