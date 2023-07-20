MAYSVILLE, Okla. (KFOR) — Imagine going to get a drink of water, turning on the faucet and seeing a discolored, brown liquid is coming out of the faucet. For some in Maysville, this is becoming their reality every single day.

“It’s distressing,” stated Diana Tarrant, a resident in Maysville.

Tarrant has dealt with brown, murky water coming from her faucets for months and that’s just the start of it.

“It smells and looks like chlorinated sewer water. It’s disgusting,” said Tarrant. “We’re paying two water bills, one to the town and one to just be able to have water to drink. to cook with, to bathe with.”

The water is even ruining their laundry.

“You have no plain white clothes because they’re all spotted up and brown,” she added.

It’s also been a stinky situation for Travis Power.

“It’s like taking dirt and dumping it in your bath tub,” said Power. “It makes you feel dirty.”

In a Facebook post, town leaders said ‘mechanical issues’ are to blame. The Department of Environmental Quality has placed Maysville under a precautionary boil advisory.

Maysville Town Hall via Facebook

“It is advised that people will boil water before using it to brush their teeth, wash dishes, to drink or use some other source of water,” said Erin Hatfield with the DEQ.

When KFOR went to the Town Hall on Thursday, we were told the Mayor was out of town and the Vice Mayor was at his other job.

Folks in Maysville said they just want clean water.

“I want to be able to drink it. At least take a bath and wash my clothes and know they’re going to be clean and not dirty,” expressed Powers.

“I want to feel clean again, I just wanna take a shower and feel clean,” expressed Tarrant.