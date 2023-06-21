OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Brown’s Bakery in Midtown announced they are officially closing their doors.

Four generations of family and 77 years later, managers are soaking up the last few weeks of business.

Brown’s Bakery Announcement. Image KFOR.

The most popular donuts at the shop are apple sauce, sour cream, and glazed donuts. The owners say while it’s definitely a sad day, they’re excited for what’s next.

“Nobody’s ever gotten to retire…this will be a first for the Brown family. My dad will retire and we hope he lives for years and years and years and enjoy that,” said Brenda Brown Martindale, the front manager at Brown’s Bakery.

Since 1946, the bakery has been an icon to the Oklahoma City community.

Customers at Brown’s Bakery. Image KFOR.

“My dad took over probably in the 50s, somewhere around there and my mom was the cake decorator, my dad was the baker, my three brothers learned from my dad and took over the baking. My sister and I learned the cake decorating,” said Martindale.

After 77 years of donuts, cakes, cookies, and more, the doors to the bakery will close in just a few weeks.

“We’ve been coming to Brown’s for years. It’s a regular weekend breakfast stop. When we found out the news, I was at work a couple blocks away and we were like we should go now before everyone else finds out,” said Anne Saunders and Alex Saunders, loyal customers.

It’s a family-run company serving the community every day.

Photo of original sign from Brown’s Bakery. Image KFOR.

“My brother comes in at midnight every night and works on all the production. I just make the cookies. He makes all the cakes, the brownies, the pies, the king cakes,” said Martindale.

Martindale said the company stayed in business throughout the pandemic too by bringing items to the front windows and serving customers outside.

“We never shut down even for a day,” said Martindale.

While the memories and traditions within the walls of Brown’s Bakery are coming to an end, the history will stay with the community forever.

“It’s gonna be sad, but we’re gonna celebrate on July 8th,” said Martindale.

Martindale says her brother, Billy, may continue baking for the community, but only time will tell.

They’re hosting a special celebration on July 8th that anyone can go to. The bakery will officially close their doors at noon that day.