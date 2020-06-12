Brutal 1991 murder of Oklahoma teacher remains a mystery

Patti McRay

Patti McRay; Photo courtesy: OSBI

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a 29-year-old murder of an Oklahoma teacher is still a mystery as no arrests have been made in the case.

On June 10, 1991, teacher Patricia “Patti” McRay was found brutally murdered in her home on NW Dogwood Lane in Lawton.

When she didn’t report to work at the Vo-Tech, her colleagues went to her home to make sure she was OK.

OSBI officials say McRay had been stabbed multiple times and mutilated.

Two suspects in the case were developed, but no physical evidence could be tied to either one of them.

If you have any information, call the Lawton Police Department Crime Stoppers at (580) 355-INFO or the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.

