CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A bucket truck driver died in a crash on Interstate 35 in Carter County on Thursday.

Samuel D. Jim, 31, of Jacksonville, N.C., was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on I-35 at mile marker 27, 1.5 miles south of Ardmore, Okla., according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

Jim was driving a 2019 Freightliner M2 bucket truck north on I-35 when he lost control on the ice-covered roadway and went off the right side of the road at 4:38 p.m. The truck overturned and landed on the driver’s side. He was partially ejected and pinned beneath the vehicle for approximately two hours and 20 minutes, according to OHP officials.

His 23-year-old male passenger was transported to Mercy Hospital in Ardmore, Okla. The passenger suffered an arm injury and is stable.

The crash is still under investigation.