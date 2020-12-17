Budget Board sends plan for $8.7M of CARES Act funds left to Oklahoma County Commission for approval

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There are only two weeks left to spend CARES Act dollars and Oklahoma County leaders are scrambling to allocate the remaining $10 million in federal coronavirus relief funds. After the end of the year, that money must be returned.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma County Budget Board voted to allocate $8.7 million to the Oklahoma Industries Authority, a public trust.

A program to help small businesses and nonprofits affected by the pandemic would get $5 million to help 19 applicants who have been approved but for whom there wasn’t enough funding. There are an additional 143 applicants who did not supply sufficient documentation to determine eligibility, but the OIA general manager, Catherine O’Connor, said the OIA would make its best efforts to help them qualify and receive the needed funds.

The remaining $3.7 million would go to improving the MyHealth Access Network data system as it applies to the Oklahoma City-County Health Department.

“The OCCHD expenditure through our trust really impacts the entire county,” said Budget Board member and County Commissioner Carrie Blumert. “It allows every hospital, every pharmacy, City-County Health Department to communicate about COVID-19 data, and track trends up to the hour, and down to the zip code. So it’s very specific data that will help the entire county.”

Brian Maughan was one of two people who voted against the allocation, taking issue with the OCCHD MyHealth improvement. He said it was in part because it was the first time he had heard the proposal for such a large amount of money, and because he didn’t believe the project meets the criteria for CARES Act dollars.

“The doctor stood up here and explained that this wasn’t just about Covid, it’s going to be about influenza, or Ebola, or things we don’t even know about that come up every so often,” Maughan said. “I know that these dollars are strictly limited for CARES Act. Expenditures must be Covid related. And so I’m worried that he introduced into the record in an open meeting that this is going to actually be for beyond that, and that goes beyond the scope of what these dollars are for.”

Even with Thursday’s vote, it’s not a done deal. The Oklahoma County Commissions will have to approve the proposal Monday before the funds can be distributed.

Because the Budget Board voted to approve the OIA proposal, the board did not get to two further proposals put forward by Kevin Calvey, recommending the allocation of the funds, in the first to “personnel costs for public health and safety functions from March 1, 2020, through December 30, 2020,” and in the second “to reimburse the County in an amount not toe exceed $12 million, for the public safety personnel costs, including benefits as per US Treasury guidelines, with the intent of those funds being used to ensure the safety of employees and the public at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.”

Calvey and those proposals appear to be the focus of a letter District Attorney David Prater sent to the Budget Board members on Wednesday. In the letter, Prater called out Calvey, though not by name, for seeking outside legal advice that would dispute how Prater has said CARES Act money legally can be spent.

The letter said in part, “If you rely on erroneous advice given you by anyone other than me or my office, you do so at your own peril. This is not a threat, but it is a warning.”

Prater cannot comment on the letter because it is legal advice from a lawyer to his client, and therefore privileged.