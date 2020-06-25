Budget cut to Norman Police Department results in elimination of nine police officer positions

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – One week after the Norman City Council voted to cut $865,000 from the police department’s budget, the city has announced the elimination of nine police officer positions.

On June 16, just before 5 p.m., the Norman City Council held a special meeting to vote on the city’s budget for fiscal year 2021, which included proposed cuts to the police department.

The meeting finished just before 4 a.m. the next day, which councilmembers say was the longest meeting they’ve ever been in but wanted to give everyone a chance to speak.

At the end of the meeting, city council members voted to cut $865,000 from the police salaries and benefits portion of the department’s budget.

$630,000 will go to community outreach and $235,000 will go toward hiring an internal auditor to do regular budget reviews of the city budget.

The reduction of $865,000 resulted in a net budget increase, when compared to the current fiscal year, of $104,000.

The total Norman Police budget is $31 million dollars.

On Thursday, the City of Norman eliminated the following positions from the budget:

1 Master Police Officer position from the Staff Services Division.

1 Master Police Officer position from Criminal Investigations Division.

1 Sergeant position from the Criminal Investigations Division.

2 Master Police Officer positions from the Patrol Division.

2 Police Officer positions from the Patrol Division.

1 Master Police Officer position from the Special Investigations Division.

1 Sergeant position from the Special Investigations Division.

All of these positions are currently vacant.

Public input will be gathered in the formation of recommendations on how this new reserve could be appropriated to fund community outreach and social programs.

These position reductions will be effective on July 1.

Latest stories: