Budget-friendly airline hosting first flight from Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An airline offering budget-friendly flights will have its inaugural flight out of Oklahoma City on Thursday.

Breeze Airways, a new U.S. carrier from JetBlue founder David Neeleman, announced nonstop service from Oklahoma City to Tampa, New Orleans, and San Antonio.

“We are excited to announce that Breeze has selected OKC and the Greater Oklahoma City area as one of its first markets,” said Airports Director Mark Kranenburg. “The markets Breeze has chosen for OKC are three of our top ten unserved markets.”

Flights are on sale now online, beginning at just $39 one way. Organizers say there are no change or cancellation fees.

Guests can change or cancel a flight up to 15 minutes before scheduled departure without penalty. Unused funds from changes and cancellations are automatically saved in the Guest’s Breeze account and do not expire for 24 months.

The first flight out of Oklahoma City will be to Tampa, Florida on Thursday, July 1 at 9:45 a.m.

For more information, visit Breeze Airways’ website.