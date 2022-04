OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters are battling a building fire near the downtown area.

The building is in flames in the area of SW 25th, just south of downtown.

Flames burned through the roof.

Crews extinguished much of the blaze, but are using defensive tactics to prevent the fire from spreading beyond the building.

There are possibly hazardous materials stacked inside the building.

This is a developing situation.

More information will be provided once available.