Building, rescue trucks destroyed after fire breaks out at Oklahoma fire department

WEBBERS FALLS, Okla. (KOKI) – A fire at an Oklahoma fire department broke out this week, destroying the department’s main building and rescue trucks.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Webbers Falls Fire Department’s main building caught fire.

The building is considered to be a total loss after the roof caved in. Two rescue trucks and their grass rigs were also destroyed in the fire.

“This was our main building, like we did all our vehicle maintenance out of this building, all of our tools, everything was over here,” said Shawn Smith, Webbers Falls Fire Chief.

FOX 23 reports several volunteer fire departments helped put out the fire, and the Tulsa Fire Department will lend them gear.

The department is still recovering from historic flooding last year that nearly wiped out the entire town of Webbers Falls.

Two buildings make up the department, and the other building is considered to be OK.

Crews were able to get other firetrucks out just in time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There were no injuries.