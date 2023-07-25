SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – Chopped up tree limbs line the street of a neighborhood in Spencer and residents say they are concerned.

OG&E says its the resident’s responsibility to clean it up, but the people who live there say they were never told that.

“It shouldn’t have been here this long. We’re going on almost two months now. So, I was expecting somebody to come through here and pick it up, but here it is, still here,” a contractor who has debris in the front yard.

Neighbors in the area want answers as their street has had piles of tree debris since June. Shirley Nelson is worried for her 98-year-old mother’s safety.

“It’s all dried up. And so it’s a fire hazard…if that was to be lit up, it would be everywhere, it’s definitely a fire hazard, plus it’s an eyesore,” said Nelson.

OG&E told News 4 the debris is from a storm that happened around Father’s Day.

“Now, the night before Father’s Day, there was a lot of damaging winds that did roll through the area in and around the Spencer area. That blue line shows a gust front moving through Spencer. There were damaging wind reports of 60 to 70 miles an hour in the neighborhood. That may have resulted in some wind damage in and around the Spencer area here in,” said News 4 Meteorologist Mike Morgan.

“We understand our customer’s concern and have been in contact with them to discuss the matter. During storm restoration, our priority is to clear vegetation so power restoration can happen as quickly and safely as possible. We do not remove any brush or debris from the property during storm events. We try to minimize the impact on our customers by hauling brush to their curb, but it’s the customer’s responsibility to dispose of storm debris. We encourage customers to contact their municipalities directly to learn more about their storm debris removal options. If needed, customers can also contact local nonprofits or other civic organizations that could possibly help with storm debris removal.” Statement from OG&E

Homeowners said they also reached out to the city for help.

“The city said we are not… we are not, he kept repeating it three times….we are not responsible for picking up after OG&E when they cut,” said Nelson.

Neighbors told News 4, they just want their yards cleaned up.

“If they cut them down. They need to pick them up, you know,” Nelson added.

OG&E told News 4 they went to the Spencer area last week and confirmed that because they removed the trees due to storm damage and the clean up is not on them.