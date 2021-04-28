Bulky waste collection delayed in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – City officials say some Oklahoma City residents may see a delay in bulky waste pickup as crews struggle to keep up with demand.

Crews are seeing an increase in the amount of bulky waste from spring cleaning, debris from the February extreme cold, and even from the October ice storm.

Right now, the Oklahoma City Utilities Department has eight extra trucks collecting residential waste to help with the increased loads.

Officials say residents should leave bulky waste items on the curb for pickup even if their normal pickup window is missed. The waste will be picked up eventually.

The city will not issue citations or fines for bulky waste on the curb while the delays are ongoing.

The first 4 cubic yards (about the size of two refrigerators) are included in your monthly service fee. Customers who set out more than 4 cubic yards may be charged an excess bulky fee on their next utility bill.

If your neighborhood bulky waste piles have all been collected and your pile was missed, you can report it at okcutilities.com or by calling (405) 297-2833.