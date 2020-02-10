‘Bump, Baby & More’ expo connecting expectant families with resources, vendors

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It is an exciting time when you are expecting a baby. However, preparing for a little bundle of joy can be a bit overwhelming.

MetroFamily Magazine and Babies OK are hosting the second annual ‘Bump, Baby & More Expo,’ which is scheduled for Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cole Community Center, located at 4400 N.W. Expressway.

Bump, Baby & More is designed to be a shopping extravaganza and connect expectant families with health experts.

In addition to the shopping, guests can attend informative workshops from INTEGRIS that will be held throughout the day.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Bump, Baby & More website.

Early-bird registration is $5 per adult, and children are free.