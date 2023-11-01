OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department says a false burglar alarm in southwest OKC led to a drug bust.

OKCPD says one of its officers was checking out a burglar alarm near 23rd and Ann Arbor when the officer spotted a silver SUV speeding down the street. The driver then pulled behind a building and parked.

Authorities confirm the officer followed and asked what was going on.

The driver, identified as Bin Pan, said he was throwing away garbage, according to the police report.

After switching stories, police say a search of the garbage bags found in Bin Pan’s possession amounted to nearly 50 pounds of pot in vacuum sealed bags.

Pan’s license was suspended and he was taken into custody, according to police.