OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City shopping center was the site of several burglaries early Friday morning. At least two stores at Warwick Crossings off Hefner and Rockwell had its front glass door smashed with a brick, cash registers ransacked, and merchandise stolen.

Video surveillance from Radioactive Threads, one of the stores burglarized, showed the man leaving with thousands of dollars in handbags and stuffing them down his pants.

Christina Vescovo is the store’s owner and said it was a set back for her small business.

“Everybody in this complex worked very hard and we’re going to work with the police to try to catch them,” said Vescovo.

A dispensary several doors down also had its glass door shattered and items taken from inside. Surveillance video also showed the same man returning to the strip mall and running into a tenant leaving his business, unaware of the break-ins.



“The tenant that was leaving was an accountant,” said Vescovo. “They’re in high season and he was working until the wee hours, and he was leaving around 1:00 in the morning.”

The suspect can be seen going back to the parking lot to grab some of the merchandise he dropped in the video. Vescovo filed a police report and hired a private investigator to help track down the suspect. She said the landlord of the complex was also offering a $3,000 reward for help leading to an arrest.



“Enjoy your nights because they’re numbered, and the police are looking for them,” said Vescovo.