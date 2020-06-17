Burglar caught with a broken leg after breaking through second story window of Pauls Valley home

PAULS VALLEY (KFOR) – Pauls Valley police say a burglar broke into a doctor’s home in the early morning hours and ended up needing a doctor himself before he was hauled off to jail.

“911, what’s your emergency,” Pauls Valley 911 said.

“I have someone in my house,” the homeowner said to the 911 dispatcher.

6 a.m. Sunday morning a Pauls Valley couple woke up to a stranger in their home.

The homeowner immediately called 911.

“I can hear them talking in my house,” the homeowner said. “I am staying around and staying quiet. I do have a gun.”

Police say the two barricaded themselves inside the bedroom as police pulled up.

“Do you have a silver truck with Texas plates that’s supposed to be behind the house?” the 911 dispatcher said.

“No,” answered the homeowner.

“What’s the easiest way to make entry?” the 911 dispatcher asked.

“I can open a window,” the homeowner said.

The woman and her husband, a local doctor, were rescued within minutes out the bedroom window.

“Are you with my officer?” the 911 dispatcher asked.

“Yes, we are coming up,” the homeowner said. “Get out!”

That’s when officers made their way inside the home.

“They find a subject sitting in a chair in the living room,” Assistant Chief with the Pauls Valley Police Department Derrick Jolley said.

Police say 35-year-old Juan Xavier Silva was screaming that his leg was broken.

Twenty feet above him, police spotted shattered glass and a knife sitting on the window sill.

“He climbed through the window and fell, broke his leg and then got a bottle of water out of the fridge,” Jolley said.

EMSA rushed Silva to the hospital for emergency surgery before booking him into the Garvin County Jail.

Detectives say the silver truck outside the home was reportedly stolen out of Texas.

“We can’t come up with any reason why he targeted that house,” Jolley said.

Investigators say Silva assaulted a family member in Texas before stealing their truck. He also faces charges across the state line.

Silva is in custody and bound to a wheelchair waiting for his day in court.

Pauls Valley Police are seeking charges of first-degree burglary and possession of stolen property.