Burglar targets Oklahoma restaurant four times in six-week period

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Del City police are searching for a burglar after they say he broke into a business four different times.

Restaurant owner, Lyn Detphong, is now living in fear trying to run the place.

“We don’t know the next day when he’s going to come and hurt us,” she said. “Now my staff doesn’t want to work at night anymore.”

The Tasty Thai in Del City was first hit April 13.

Police say he took televisions, prep food, and even managed to damage the building.

“It’s scary,” said Detphong.

Less than a month later, investigators say the same burglar was back.

“That kind of peaked our interest a little bit. To have two business burglaries at the same place in such a short timeframe, not to mention it’s a restaurant, there’s not a whole lot of goods that people can take,” said Major Bradley Rule, with the Del City Police Department.

The saga continued two weeks later when the suspect came back a third time.

Surveillance video captured the moments he slammed a brick into the front door, and then walked away like it never happened.

The latest wave in the suspect’s crime spree came last week.

This time, he busted out the restaurant’s front window.

“I don’t know what he wants because the third and fourth time, he didn’t even attempt to get inside the restaurant,” said Detphong.

Right now, Del City police tell KFOR there is no evidence that this is a hate crime.

“Traditionally in a hate crime, we would see some sort of hate speech,” said Major Rule.

Lyn says she’s not totally ruling it out yet and has a message for the criminal.

“Just stop it! It’s not fun for us, it’s not fair for us,” she said.

This is on top of a yearlong struggle for the food industry.

Lyn says this is the last battle she wants to fight.

“Actually, this is worse than COVID, worse than the pandemic that we’re fighting through,” she said.

Del City police say they’ve upped patrol in the area.

They believe the suspect was driving a late 1990’s or early 2000’s Lexus or Infinity sedan.

They’re combing through tips right now, but no arrests have been made.