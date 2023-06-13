LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Logan County neighborhood is on high alert after a number of cars were broken into in the area.

In a Facebook post on June 2nd, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office noted several auto burglaries in the area of Waterloo and 74, saying they also believed the suspects were riding in a silver or white sedan and possibly traveling in groups of four or five.

Thankfully, only things were taken, but neighbors in the Antler Ridge neighborhood told KFOR they felt violated after the incident.

In a neighbor’s home security video shared with the station, you can hear and see a suspect forcing their way into a truck parked in the driveway, most notably by several audible taps, before the glass breaks.

A short time later the car alarm goes off, and the suspect can be seen running away.

While nothing was stolen outside of this vehicle, this latest incident follows other ‘tap and grabs’, including a recent incident along Seward & Pine and Charter Oak & Midwest.

Suspects forced their way into vehicles in those neighborhoods in the early morning hours back in March.

Police posted several tips for homeowners, including:

Making sure cameras are charged, plugged in, and connected to wifi

Contacting police upon hearing sounds of doors slamming or glass breaking outside

Making sure exterior lights are on and working properly

Noting large groups of people walking the neighborhood at unusual times and calling authorities

Authorities also said if it’s safe, to note car tags of suspicious vehicles in the area.

However, do not engage the suspects or confront them as they are to be considered armed and dangerous.

Please contact the Logan County Sheriff’s Office with any tips at 405-282-4100 or 911 if it is a emergency.