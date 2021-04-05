Burglary alarm leads police to house fire in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say a search for a burglary suspect actually led to the discovery of a house fire in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 1 a.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City police officers were called to a burglary alarm in the 1400 block of N.W. 182nd.

Air One was flying in the area and spotted heavy flames coming from a nearby home.

The flames were so intense that they spread from the first home to a neighboring house.

“These houses sit pretty close together,” said Batt. Chief Brant Smith, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department. “When there is a big amount of fire, just the proximity of the houses, it’s a pretty rapid spread to the next house.”

Officials say the residents in that second home awoke to the sound of windows breaking, but were able to get out safely.

The cause of the initial fire is under investigation.