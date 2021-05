OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma City Police continue searching for a burglary suspect.

A robbery at a dispensary near 10th and Penn took place a few weeks ago, one of the suspects went back to the location and an employee recognized the suspect and called police.

Police put the suspect in handcuffs but managed to run away from officers.

That lead to a chase, but he eluded a second capture.

OKCPD did take a person into custody who they say helped the original suspect escape.