Burglary suspect shakes homeowner’s hand while running from metro police

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A metro family was sleeping when a man on the run from police snuck into their living room in the middle of the night.

Police say Donald Webb led officers on a chase through the metro before they found him hiding in a ditch near NE 122nd and Sooner Road.

Before Webb was arrested, a homeowner called 911, saying Webb broke into his home while his three kids and wife were upstairs.

“Oklahoma City 9-1-1,” a dispatcher said.

“Yeah, I just had someone break into my home,” the caller said.

“While you are there or what?” the dispatcher asked.

“Yes,” the caller said. “While I am here. He came in and I came downstairs and he was there.”

The father of three heard footsteps downstairs, but when he flipped on the lights he saw an intruder.

Police say Donald Webb was inside the home, standing frozen in the living room.

“He said he was involved in a police pursuit,” the caller said. “And that he didn’t want to go back to prison.”

Investigators tell News 4 Webb led them on a high speed chase before disappearing into the night.

Officers were looking for him on the ground and by the Air 1 helicopter.

“Do you know what direction he went?” the dispatcher asked.

“We are on five acres, and I just saw him walk away from my house,” the caller said.

Webb is no stranger to the law.

He has been in out and of prison several times on multiple burglary convictions.

On Tuesday, the homeowner described Webb as a tall man wearing jeans and a western style belt.

A police report says Webb gave the man a handshake and assured him nothing was taken before hurrying out the door.

This wasn’t the only polite gesture.

Police say Webb also made sure to close the window he came in through.

“Like he broke it or what?” dispatch asked.

“No,” the caller said. “He closed it after he came in. There is no broken glass.”

The homeowner tells News 4 since it was a nice weekend he had some of the windows unlocked.

Webb didn’t get very far. Oklahoma City police brought in the K9 unit and found Webb crouched down in a ditch covered in scratches and sweat.

Webb was taken to Oklahoma County Jail on a first-degree burglary complaint.