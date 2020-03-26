Burglary suspect turned away from Oklahoma County Jail because he said he had COVID-19 symptoms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) - A 39-year-old man was arrested then released after telling authorities he had coronavirus symptoms and his brother was diagnosed.

Nicholas Leach was arrested after trying to break into the China King restaurant in Edmond.

Police say he had tried to break into two other businesses recently in a similar fashion.

When he was transported to the Oklahoma County Jail, Edmond Police say he was turned away because he said he had COVID-19 symptoms and that his brother had tested positive.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office says all incoming inmates have to medically evaluated.

If the jail's medical staff deems the person not healthy enough to be booked into the facility, they will ask the arresting agency to take the individual to the hospital to get medically cleared.

According to the police report, Edmond PD dropped off the suspect downtown and he facing out-of-custody charges.