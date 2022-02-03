POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KFOR) – Following a multi-day manhunt, officials in Pottawatomie County say two burglary suspects are in custody.

Deputies say they have been searching for Michael Cross and Rusty Cross following an attempted theft.

Deputies believe the two are cousins.

“They attempted to steal a wood burning stove and the homeowners interrupted them,” said Lt. Jared Strand, with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office. “They have had numerous issues there [at the house], so I believe they either got a phone call or they just went by to check on the place and that truck was there was with our two persons of interest.”

Authorities found the suspects’ truck about a mile and a half from the scene, but couldn’t find Rusty Cross or Michael Cross.

On Thursday, officials say both suspects were taken into custody by the Fugitive Task Force.