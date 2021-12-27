Burn bans in effect for several counties, cities across Oklahoma

grassfire in northern logan county

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – As dry, warm weather continues across the state, commissioners in the metro are concerned about the lack of rainfall.

On Monday, the Grady County Commissioners approved a county-wide burn ban, which will be in effect for seven days.

Under the burn ban, outdoor campfires and bonfires are prohibited.

Charcoal grills and natural gas grills in grilling receptacles are permitted as long as it is five feet from any flammable vegetation.

Officials say the burn ban will be a weekly agenda item until sufficient rainfall is experienced in the county.

Burn bans are in effect for the following locations:

  • Alfalfa County
  • Blaine County
  • Caddo County
  • Carter County
  • Cimarron County
  • Custer County
  • Dewey County
  • Garvin County
  • Grady County
  • Guthrie city limits
  • Jackson County
  • Jefferson County
  • Love County
  • Major County
  • Stephens County
  • Texas County
  • Woodward County

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

