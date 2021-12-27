Burn bans in effect for several counties, cities across Oklahoma

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – As dry, warm weather continues across the state, commissioners in the metro are concerned about the lack of rainfall.

On Monday, the Grady County Commissioners approved a county-wide burn ban, which will be in effect for seven days.

Under the burn ban, outdoor campfires and bonfires are prohibited.

Charcoal grills and natural gas grills in grilling receptacles are permitted as long as it is five feet from any flammable vegetation.

Officials say the burn ban will be a weekly agenda item until sufficient rainfall is experienced in the county.

Burn bans are in effect for the following locations:

Alfalfa County

Blaine County

Caddo County

Carter County

Cimarron County

Custer County

Dewey County

Garvin County

Grady County

Guthrie city limits

Jackson County

Jefferson County

Love County

Major County

Stephens County

Texas County

Woodward County