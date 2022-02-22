OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Following a large grass fire that destroyed several vehicles, county commissioners in Oklahoma County have approved a burn ban.

The 14-day burn ban went into effect on Tuesday morning.

Although winter weather is in the forecast, a burn ban remains in effect for the following counties:

Beaver

Caddo

Canadian

Carter

Cimarron

Comanche

Custer

Dewey

Garvin

Grady

Greer

Harper

Jackson

Jefferson

Kay

Kiowa

Major

Marshall

McClain

Oklahoma

Payne

Stephens

Texas

Tillman

Woodward

Under the burn ban, it is against the law for any person to set fire to any forest, grass, range, crop, or other wildlands. Campfires, burning trash, and bonfires are also prohibited.

Anyone caught violating the ban could face a $500 fine and one year in prison.