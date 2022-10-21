OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Even though we’re nearing the end of October, strong winds and warm temperatures continue to plague the state.

The Oklahoma County Board of Commissioners issued a county-wide burn ban for Oklahoma County.

Under the regulations, setting fire to any forest, grass, range, or crop is prohibited. Officials stress that building campfires, bonfires, or burning trash is also against the rules.

Burn bans are currently in effect for the following counties:

Adair Atoka Blaine Bryan Carter Cherokee Cleveland Coal Craig Creek Delaware Dewey Garvin Grady Grant Harper Haskell Hughes Johnston Kay Latimer Le Flore Lincoln Logan Major Mayes McClain McIntosh McCurtain Muskogee Nowata Oklahoma Okmulgee Ottawa Payne Pittsburg Pontotoc Pushmataha Rogers Seminole Sequoyah Tulsa Wagoner Washington Woodward.

Oklahoma Forestry Services is urging Oklahomans to use extreme caution due to the high fire danger.

Officials say a warming trend and increased wind this weekend will elevate the fire danger across the state.

“Above normal temperatures and a lack of rainfall in Oklahoma has exacerbated drought conditions resulting in exceptional wildland fuel dryness,” said State Forester Mark Goeller. “Oklahoma Forestry Services is closely monitoring current and expected weather forecasts in order to ensure our preparedness and response actions are at the highest level possible.”