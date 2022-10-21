OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Even though we’re nearing the end of October, strong winds and warm temperatures continue to plague the state.

The Oklahoma County Board of Commissioners issued a county-wide burn ban for Oklahoma County.

Under the regulations, setting fire to any forest, grass, range, or crop is prohibited. Officials stress that building campfires, bonfires, or burning trash is also against the rules.

Burn bans are currently in effect for the following counties:

  1. Adair
  2. Atoka
  3. Blaine
  4. Bryan
  5. Carter
  6. Cherokee
  7. Cleveland
  8. Coal
  9. Craig
  10. Creek
  11. Delaware
  12. Dewey
  13. Garvin
  14. Grady
  15. Grant
  16. Harper
  17. Haskell
  18. Hughes
  19. Johnston
  20. Kay
  21. Latimer
  22. Le Flore
  23. Lincoln
  24. Logan
  25. Major
  26. Mayes
  27. McClain
  28. McIntosh
  29. McCurtain
  30. Muskogee
  31. Nowata
  32. Oklahoma
  33. Okmulgee
  34. Ottawa
  35. Payne
  36. Pittsburg
  37. Pontotoc
  38. Pushmataha
  39. Rogers
  40. Seminole
  41. Sequoyah
  42. Tulsa
  43. Wagoner
  44. Washington
  45. Woodward.

Oklahoma Forestry Services is urging Oklahomans to use extreme caution due to the high fire danger.

Officials say a warming trend and increased wind this weekend will elevate the fire danger across the state.

“Above normal temperatures and a lack of rainfall in Oklahoma has exacerbated drought conditions resulting in exceptional wildland fuel dryness,” said State Forester Mark Goeller. “Oklahoma Forestry Services is closely monitoring current and expected weather forecasts in order to ensure our preparedness and response actions are at the highest level possible.”