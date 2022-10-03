OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – As above normal temperatures and dry conditions continue, officials in Oklahoma County have issued a burn ban for the area.

The Oklahoma County Board of County Commissioners has issued a county-wide burn ban that will last for 14 days.

Currently, burn bans are in effect for the following counties:

  • Atoka
  • Choctaw
  • Cimarron
  • Coal
  • Craig
  • Creek
  • Delaware
  • Dewey
  • Garvin
  • Grady
  • Harmon
  • Haskell
  • Hughes
  • Johnston
  • Latimer
  • Le Flore
  • Logan
  • McCurtain
  • McIntosh
  • Muskogee
  • Oklahoma
  • Okmulgee
  • Ottawa
  • Payne
  • Pittsburg
  • Pontotoc
  • Pottawatomie
  • Pushmataha
  • Rogers
  • Seminole
  • Sequoyah
  • Stephens
  • Tulsa.

Any person convicted of violating a county-issued burn ban could face a $500 fine and up to one year in prison.