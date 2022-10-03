OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – As above normal temperatures and dry conditions continue, officials in Oklahoma County have issued a burn ban for the area.

The Oklahoma County Board of County Commissioners has issued a county-wide burn ban that will last for 14 days.

Currently, burn bans are in effect for the following counties:

Atoka

Choctaw

Cimarron

Coal

Craig

Creek

Delaware

Dewey

Garvin

Grady

Harmon

Haskell

Hughes

Johnston

Latimer

Le Flore

Logan

McCurtain

McIntosh

Muskogee

Oklahoma

Okmulgee

Ottawa

Payne

Pittsburg

Pontotoc

Pottawatomie

Pushmataha

Rogers

Seminole

Sequoyah

Stephens

Tulsa.

Any person convicted of violating a county-issued burn ban could face a $500 fine and up to one year in prison.