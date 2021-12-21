Burn bans in effect for several Oklahoma counties as dry conditions persist

BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Although it doesn’t feel like Christmas is just a few days away, Oklahoma forestry leaders are concerned about the heat and dry conditions across the state.

As rain has avoided the state, many counties have decided to enact burn bans to prevent wildfires from getting out of control.

Oklahoma Forestry Services says burn bans are in effect for the following counties:

Alfalfa

Cimarron

Coal

Dewey

Garvin

Jefferson

Major

Stephens

Texas

Woodward.

To learn more about the current burn bans, head to Oklahoma Forestry Services’ website.