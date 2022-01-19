Burn bans in place for several counties, including Oklahoma County

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As dry conditions persist with little moisture in the forecast, county commissioners across the state are issuing burn bans for dozens of Oklahoma counties.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma County Commissioners voted to implement a 14-day countywide burn ban for the area.

Other areas that are impacted by a burn ban are as follows:

Alfalfa County Beaver County Blaine County Caddo County Canadian County Carter County Cimarron County Comanche County Cotton County Custer County Dewey County Garvin County Grady County Greer County Harmon County Harper County Jackson County Jefferson County Kiowa County Logan County Love County Major County Marshall County Noble County Oklahoma County Payne County Stephens County Texas County Tillman County Woodward County.

Under the burn ban, it is against the law for any person to set fire to any forest, grass, range, crop, or other wildlands. Campfires, burning trash, and bonfires are also prohibited.

Anyone caught violating the ban could face a $500 fine and one year in prison.