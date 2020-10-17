Burned pet reunited with family after home explosion

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Friday night the Maguire family will sleep under the same roof for the first time in their temporary home.

They have all been released from the hospital.

This is a family KFOR has been following for three weeks since their home exploded on the morning of September 24.

Investigators believe propane gas was to blame.

The blast killed 14-year-old Berklee Maguire.

A family’s home exploded in Oklahoma City on the morning of 9/24/2020. The Maguire family lost their 14-year old daughter in the blast. The other three members were sent to the hospital. Picture courtesy Maguire family

The rest of the family survived, including the family pets, a dog named Ranger and a cat named Sophie.

The explosion shattered the quiet in their neighborhood.

The Maguire’s home splintered with the force.

The damage was complete.

It has been more practical to inventory items saved, rather than what was lost, because it was all gone.

Shawn and Tanda Maguire grieve at the ruins of their home. (Photo from video posted on Maguire family’s GoFundMe page)

The day after the explosion a survivor emerged.

Sophie the cat, a symbol of the Maguire’s enduring strength.

Sophie had third-degree burns.

Her whiskers were singed and reduced to stubble.

This precious family pet was in shock.

Her life was on the line when neighbor Patti Wommer brought her to Blue Pearl Emergency Vet Hospital.

“She had smoke inhalation injury. She had sepsis from her wounds and infection from maggots. She was dehydrated and her white blood cell count was very low,” said Blue Pearl emergency critical care specialist, Dr. Allison Biddick.

The medical team at Blue Pearl nursed Sophie back to health.

Sophie suffered third-degree burns.

Sophie had deep third-degree burns on about 10 percent of her body.

Her skin sloughed off in the worst areas.

Surgeons grafted skin for the most severe wounds.

Sophie the cat actually received very similar treatment as her human owners: Shawn, Tanda and Hayden Maguire.

The Maguires were all hospitalized after the explosion, receiving specialized care in the burn unit at an Oklahoma City hospital: oxygen treatment, wound cleaning, skin grafting.

Sophie is a fighter.

She’s also a lover; the most popular pet in the Blue Pearl intensive care unit (ICU) for weeks.

Sophie as her wounds heal.

“Honestly, the entire hospital is in love with her and obsessed with her,” said Dr. Biddick.

In the same way the Oklahoma City community rallied behind the Maguires in their healing, the team at Blue Pearl has been rooting for Sophie from the start.

The day of her homecoming, the doctors and nurses sent her home with a trove of supplies.

They also threw Sophie a party on her last day. They are sad to say goodbye.

“She’s doing fantastic now,” said Patti Wommer. “It is a real miracle that she survived.”

Sophie will join her canine brother, Ranger, and her humans.

“(She) was actually Hayden’s cat. So this is going to be a really good thing for him, for recovery,” Wommer said.

Sophie on the road to recovery.

Recovery promises to be a long road, complicated by grief; a load lightened by faith.

Sophie, Ranger and the Maguires are on their way.

LATEST HEADLINES: