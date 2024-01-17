EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — Some students at the University of Central Oklahoma are heading back to class tomorrow, while still picking up the pieces of their dorm room.

The University Suites on campus had a pipe burst, which flooded half of the complex. Almost 100 residents in those dorms had to be evacuated and relocated.

“Usually in our dorms, we have mandatory fire drills and stuff, and the alarms go off, and that’s kind of what we thought was happening today,” said Maurine Derk, resident at University Suites. “Well, that was not what was happening today.”

Prepping for classes starting Wednesday had to be put on pause as alarms rang out at the University Suites late Tuesday afternoon.

“A water pipe busted on the third or fourth floor and all the water damage is seeping through to the second and first floor, which will be the entire east side has to relocate,” Derk said.

UCO tells News 4 a sprinkler line busted, but they aren’t sure how because the heaters are suppose to prevent issues with the sprinkler line, saying in part:

“Approximately 80 of the 300 residents are impacted,” Adrienne Nobles, Vice President for Communications and Public Affairs at UCO said. “They are being contacted now by UCO Housing staff and are being offered another room on campus while the damage is cleaned up and repaired.”

“For the time being, we have the option to go and sign up to relocate to a different dorm, or we have to just find somewhere else to stay ourselves,” Derk said. “They don’t know how long this is going to take, so it’s just kind of upsetting.”

Nearly a third of the residents in that dorm will have to find somewhere else to live until the issue is fixed, which can put a strain on students about to begin classes.

“I was already stressing about all my syllabuses and stuff,” Derk said. “I literally left to go get composition notebooks, and then when I came back, all the water damage is about.”

The full statement from Adrienne Nobles with UCO is below:

“We did have a pipe burst in the University Suites, which did cause flooding and some damage to part of the building. Approximately 80 of the 300 residents are impacted. They are being contacted now by UCO Housing staff and are being offered another room on campus while the damage is cleaned up and repaired.

“Right now, we have turned off the water, are assessing the damage and beginning to arrange for clean-up and repairs. We do not know at this time how long impacted residents will be displaced. They will be able to return to their rooms to retrieve items.

“For this residence hall, it was a sprinkler line that burst. We have heaters that are supposed to prevent issues with the sprinkler line, and are looking into what happened. The pipes to the rooms are all interior for this hall, so dripping is not needed. Only one hall, The Commons has exterior pipes, and they are advised to drip faucets.

“The housing contract signed by residents advises them to secure renter’s insurance for their personal property and that the university would not reimburse for property damage. We are working with residents to secure any items they may need.”