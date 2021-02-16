Burst pipes cause damage at Hennessey schools

HENNESSEY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Hennessey say that the winter weather has caused Hennessey high school and elementary school to suffer water damage after pipes burst in the ceiling overnight.

According to a post on the All About Hennessey page, “All of the rooms in the east and north wing of the high school have several inches of standing water and the ceilings are down in several of the north rooms. The elementary school also had standing water in all of the north and some of the south rooms but there was no ceiling damage.”

Hennessey Public Schools had already planned virtual learning days for Tuesday and Wednesday due to the winter weather.

There is no estimate on the cost or severity of the damage at this time.