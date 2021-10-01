Bus carrying Oklahoma high school football team crashes in Lincoln County

A typo in the original version has been corrected.

CHANDLER, Okla. (KFOR) – A school bus carrying 20 people, including students and coaches from Cushing High School, was involved in a crash late Thursday night.

Officials say the bus was carrying members of the Cushing High School football team when it crashed along Hwy 18, just north of Chandler.

“Tonight, there was a school bus crash involving one of the Cushing school buses. They were on their way back from the Oklahoma City area from a football game,” said Trooper Brody Carls, with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say one student was injured and taken to the hospital as a precaution.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.