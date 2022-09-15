Dogs love variety when it comes to playtime, so swap your dog’s toys regularly.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Many animal rescues are struggling to handle the number of abandoned animals that are coming in their doors.

Now, an Oklahoma City office is creating an event to help ease some of those struggles.

Coldwell Banker Select is hosting a “Fall In Love” pet adoption event at their Oklahoma City office on Oct. 1.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., visitors can head to the office at 7100 N. Classen Blvd., Suite #400 to meet several adorable pets in need of loving homes.

Organizers tell KFOR that several rescue organization will be in attendance including Country Roads Animal Rescue, Pawtopia, and Pets & People.

In addition to meeting pets, the public can also take part in a giveaway, a hot dog stand, food trucks, and balloons will be given to children.