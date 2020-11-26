Business owner hoping to benefit from new Oklahoma County CARES program facing setback

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A business owner who is applying for Oklahoma County’s new CARES Act grant program was heartbroken to learn his business is within Oklahoma City limits, which could disqualify him from the program.

“This is the broken down version since we’ve been served eviction papers,” Steven Butler, owner of the Green Room Soul Food Steakhouse, told KFOR.

That was a few weeks ago when KFOR first introduced our viewers to Butler.

“Normally these would be filled with food,” Butler said, while giving KFOR a tour of his restaurant.

COVID-19 shut his business down.

Butler had an eviction hearing on the 16th and contacted KFOR after because of an unexpected glimmer of hope.

“My landlord was a no-show at the eviction he filed. They ruled against him. They threw out the eviction. They said they hadn’t really heard of that before,” Butler told KFOR on Wednesday.

But that small glimmer of hope was followed by another setback. Butler is in the process of applying for Oklahoma County’s new CARES Act small business grant program.

Only businesses within Oklahoma County, outside of Oklahoma City limits, qualify, which Butler thought was him.

“We thought that we were in Del City. We’ve always been in Del City. But now they’re saying that our address is a few addresses from being qualifiable for the grant,” he said. “So, like, if we were across the street, I guess we’d be in Del City, but not here, since this is the dividing line. They’re saying we’re in Oklahoma City.”

Butler called the Oklahoma Industries Authority, which is running the program, and they told him to just continue with the application process.

So now, he’s just hoping for a miracle to keep his doors open.

“I’ll be here one day, maybe not here, maybe at another place. The Green Room Soul Food Steakhouse is here to stay,” Butler said.

Butler has now created a GoFundMe page where donations can be made.

If you are a small business hoping to apply for the county’s grant program, you can apply at https://www.okcountygrants.org/.

