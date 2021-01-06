Business owners concerned about temporary homeless shelter opening in downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City’s homeless population is growing as the pandemic rages on.

“That perception that there’s been an increase in unsheltered homeless is accurate. On any given night, we have about 1,500 homeless in Oklahoma City,” said Dan Straughan, Executive Director and Founder of The Homeless Alliance.

Because of social distancing measures, Oklahoma’s seven overnight shelters have lost 1/3 of beds usually available.

In a typical year, the shelters would combine efforts to take in more people overnight during the cold winter months, but social distancing requirements have not allowed them to do so this year.

“It’s been a tough winter already,” said Straughan.

Because of the great need, the Oklahoma City Council approved a three-month emergency shelter in the old Willard School downtown.

Some business owners in the area fear this could do more harm than good.

“This should never have come before the council,” said one property owner.

Their concerns involve safety, trash in the area and future property value.

“It doesn’t seem fair to us as the investors in the neighborhood. We’re trying to bring this up with development issues and stuff and now we’re gonna move all the homeless people here to our area?” said another property owner.

“This is not safe. You’re putting this in a residential neighborhood. This is crazy, what are you thinking?” another asked.

Straughan argues security will be in place and that the homeless population is already camping in the area outside, so bringing them inside will make everyone safer.

“If it weren’t for the pandemic, I don’t think we’d need to do this, but there is a pandemic. They’re still citizens, they’re our neighbors. They’re brothers and sisters, our fathers and mothers and people who go to church with us,” he said.

The contract will expire March 31.