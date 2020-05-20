Businesses come together to create digital scavenger hunt

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As many businesses slowly start to reopen to the public, a group of oral surgeons says it is working to give back to the community.

Oral surgeons Robert Bryan and Jeremy Goodson, of Oral Surgery Specialists of Oklahoma, teamed up with 10 local businesses to help give back to the community.

“Now more than ever, we need to show appreciation to our business community as we move forward in the next steps of recovery,” Dr. Bryan said. “We are in this together, and this is a small but innovative way that proves the resiliency in our community.”

They designed a digital scavenger hunt where participants can look for answers to eight clues hidden throughout their website.

The scavenger hunt is active until June 5.

Participants will receive one entry per submission in an attempt to win prizes like a free dental exam and cleaning, a free meal for six at Bellini’s Ristorante, a $50 Visa gift card for produce at the Oklahoma City Farmer’s Market, and more.

For more information, visit the website for the scavenger hunt.

