OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – More than a dozen businesses will be heading to a career fair, hosted by Goodwill.

Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma is hosting a career fair on Thursday, Feb. 2 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Goodwill Job Connection Center in downtown Oklahoma City.

Organizers say there will be more than a dozen businesses in attendance, including:

  • ASM Global/Paycom Center
  • Cintas
  • Gardaworld
  • Guthrie Job Corp
  • Homeland
  • LaborMax
  • Love’s
  • Nortek
  • Oklahoma Juvenile Affairs
  • OnCue
  • People Ready
  • Remington Park
  • Southern Nazarene University
  • UPS.

The event is open to the pubic and RSVP is not required.

There is a possibility of on-the-spot interviews, so job seekers should come in business-professional attire.

