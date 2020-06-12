Businesses in Norman allowed to operate at full capacity under amended ‘Healthier at Home’ plan

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Norman is making changes to the last phase of its ‘Healthier at Home’ plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, Mayor Breea Clark announced amendments to the plan to allow for full operating capacity for businesses with social distancing and sanitation protocols in place.

If gating criteria continue to be met, the Healthier at Home plan will end on June 26.

“I’m pleased to announce that our efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 have been effective. The number of new cases in our community remains low, and our hospital capacity remains high. While the virus is not eradicated, we have continued to meet our goal of ensuring our medical care facilities do not become overwhelmed. Moving forward, life will continue to look a little different in our city and across the nation and world,” said Clark. “I’m proud of our residents and community partners’ work in slowing the spread in our city and I look forward to a brighter future.”

In the final phase, the following requirements are in place for businesses and public facilities:

Dining areas of restaurants can open without reservations, provided all staff are provided masks to wear and sanitation protocols are followed.

can open without reservations, provided all staff are provided masks to wear and sanitation protocols are followed. Visits to hospitals can resume. Those who interact with residents and patients must be diligent regarding hygiene, practice social distancing, submit to their temperature to be taken upon entry and wear masks, as requested.

can resume. Those who interact with residents and patients must be diligent regarding hygiene, practice social distancing, submit to their temperature to be taken upon entry and wear masks, as requested. Visits to senior living facilities can resume only upon authorization from Governor Stitt.

can resume only upon authorization from Governor Stitt. Entertainment venues (e.g., movie theaters, bowling alleys, sporting venues, etc.) can operate at 100% capacity provided social distancing requirements are met to the maximum extent practicable, protective measures for retail businesses are followed.

(e.g., movie theaters, bowling alleys, sporting venues, etc.) can operate at 100% capacity provided social distancing requirements are met to the maximum extent practicable, protective measures for retail businesses are followed. Organized youth sports can begin playing games provided family spectator groups follow social distancing requirements.

can begin playing games provided family spectator groups follow social distancing requirements. Bars can open at 100% capacity provided sanitation protocols are met and employees are provided masks.

can open at 100% capacity provided sanitation protocols are met and employees are provided masks. Retail stores can open at full capacity provided protective measures for retail businesses are followed.

Individuals should follow social distancing requirements when feasible, with no restrictions on social group sizes. Residents over 65 or part of a vulnerable population can resume public interactions but should practice physical distancing, minimizing exposure to social settings where distancing may not be practical unless precautionary measures are observed. All residents should consider wearing face coverings or masks when in public.