Businesses start to clean up after hail storm rocks Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Business owners in Cleveland County are cleaning up after a severe storm moved through the state on Wednesday night.

“I’ve never seen anything like this here in north Norman before. It’s quite a sight,” said Norman resident and Fowler Honda customer Robert Johnson.

Shattered glass, plastic ripped off of cars, and hail dents covered the Fowler Honda lot on Thursday.

“This was a little unusual for us. Usually there’s a little bit more warning. This one appeared to kind of come out of nowhere on us,” said President of Fowler Automotive, Jonathan Fowler.

The Wednesday night hailstorm caused massive damage to car dealerships in Norman.

Fowler Honda is just one of the dealerships hit hard along Norman’s “mile of cars” during Wednesday night’s hailstorm.

“Even if you have hail protection awnings or anything like that in these types of events, when hail gets to be a certain size, there’s not a lot you can do to protect it,” said Fowler.

Fowler tells us 60 to 80% of their inventory is damaged, which could add up to millions of dollars.

“When you start looking at the damage on these, you’re not talking hundreds of dollars. You’re talking about thousands of dollars per car,” said Fowler.

A huge hole cause by hail.

Holes in back windshields illustrate just how massive some of the hail was.

“It’s been a long time, if I can remember one at all, that we’ve seen this kind of hail,” said Fowler.

Less than a mile away, employees at a local Taco Bell were shaken up after the windows were shattered.

“We just start hearing glass shattering, the wind, we just start seeing the trees go bending and then stuff just starts blowing everywhere,” they told KFOR.

The skylights at Walmart and Sam’s Club are now destroyed.

Even though the process is underway, clean up at these businesses could take weeks to complete.

“It’s just kind of amazing, in a sad way, you know,” said Johnson.