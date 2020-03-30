Breaking News
KFOR Interactive Radar
Live Now
KFOR 6pm News Live

Businesses work to protect customers, employees amid coronavirus

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Businesses that are considered essential are finding ways to protect their employees and customers.

OnCue is rolling out face shields at registers, putting out markers to show the 6-foot minimum between people waiting in line, and they have an employee dedicated to constantly wiping down surfaces.

Trader Joe’s is limiting how many people can be in the store shopping at a time. They’re also telling cashiers not to use reusable bags, providing disposable bags free of charge. If shoppers want to use their own bags, cashiers are helping instruct those customers how best to pack groceries in  those themselves.

Share this story

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter