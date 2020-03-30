Businesses work to protect customers, employees amid coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Businesses that are considered essential are finding ways to protect their employees and customers.

OnCue is rolling out face shields at registers, putting out markers to show the 6-foot minimum between people waiting in line, and they have an employee dedicated to constantly wiping down surfaces.

Trader Joe’s is limiting how many people can be in the store shopping at a time. They’re also telling cashiers not to use reusable bags, providing disposable bags free of charge. If shoppers want to use their own bags, cashiers are helping instruct those customers how best to pack groceries in those themselves.