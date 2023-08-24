OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Busker Street Fair is returning to Myriad Botanical Gardens for its second year.

According to the Gardens, the fair is Friday, September 8, from 5-8 p.m. The fair celebrates “busking” which is the art of performing in a public place in exchange for gratuities.

Residents are invited to experience the unique, fun-filled and family-friendly event where there will be street food and cold drinks with more than 40 local vendors to shop from.

2022 Busker Street Fair. Image courtesy Myriad Botanical Gardens.

“The atmosphere will come alive with the vibrant sights and sounds of talented street performers and musicians. See stilt walkers towering above you and be amazed by the tricks of talented magicians. Immerse yourself in the creative world as you have a custom poem written on an old school typewriter or get your very own classic caricature drawn.” says the Gardens.

Officials advise attendees to bring small bills and change to show your appreciation by tipping street performers throughout the night.

The Busker Street Fair at the Myriad Botanical Gardens is free to attend and accessible for all members of the community.

To learn more, visit myriadgardens.org.