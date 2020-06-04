Buy a beverage at Dunkin’, get a free donut on National Donut Day

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In honor of National Donut Day, Oklahoma City residents can have a little something sweet when they stop by Dunkin’ for a drink on Friday.

Dunkin’ is offering Oklahoma City residents a free classic donut with any beverage purchase on Friday to celebrate National Donut Day.

Guests can enjoy classic donut favorites including Boston Kreme, Glazed, Glazed Chocolate, Jelly Filled, and more.

The vast majority of Dunkin’ restaurants across the country remain open and have enhanced preventative health and safety measures in place. In an ongoing effort to help keep its guests and restaurant employees safe, Dunkin’ is currently limiting service to drive-thru, carry-out, delivery, and curbside pick-up at select locations. Dunkin’ is excited to celebrate with you through these services this National Donut Day. Guests can order and pay contactless on the Dunkin’ App for a quick, grab-and-go experience or through Grubhub with contact-free delivery.

Additionally, celebrate National Donut Day virtually with Dunkin’ through these 10 fun Dunkin’ virtual backgrounds. Download your favorites to enjoy National Donut Day with your donut crew.