“Buy a burger, help a hero”: Oklahoma City restaurant partnering with charity to help veterans

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City restaurant is partnering with a charity to help veterans injured in the line of duty get a new home.

From August 5-31, Oklahoma City’s Bubba’s 33 will partner with Homes For Our Troops.

For every Patriot Burger purchased, Bubba’s 33 will donate $1.00 to Homes For Our Troops, a national charity that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes for post 9-11 veterans severely injured in the line of duty.

The organization has completed more than 295 homes in 42 states with an additional 79 projects currently underway.

“Each year, we celebrate American heroes through Homes For Our Troops,” says Jerry Ammon, Managing Partner. “Supporting our military families and being a strong community partner is part of our mission and we’re honored to support this amazing organization.”

The Patriot Burger includes a BBQ burger, a signature beef patty, a hand-battered onion ring, BBQ sauce, sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise. From August 5-31, guests are also invited to register to win a free burger every week for a year.

Bubba’s 33 is located at 6212 S.W. 3rd Street in Oklahoma City.

