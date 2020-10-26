Bystanders jump into action after car loses control on Oklahoma highway

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A group of Good Samaritans are being credited with saving the life of a driver in Oklahoma City.

On Sunday morning, emergency crews were called to an accident near I-44 and Airport Road. Officials say the driver lost control of their vehicle and ran off the roadway.

The vehicle ended up being submerged in a drainage ditch along the highway.

Bystanders stopped and helped get the driver from the water. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but is expected to be OK.

