Bystanders jump into action after car loses control on Oklahoma highway

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A group of Good Samaritans are being credited with saving the life of a driver in Oklahoma City.
On Sunday morning, emergency crews were called to an accident near I-44 and Airport Road. Officials say the driver lost control of their vehicle and ran off the roadway.
The vehicle ended up being submerged in a drainage ditch along the highway.
Bystanders stopped and helped get the driver from the water. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but is expected to be OK.
