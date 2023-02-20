OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) says one man is arrested after allegedly crashing his car into someone else’s, stealing the car he crashed into, and then crashing that car into another one.

Police say it all started when the suspect rear ended someone at 104th and May.

After the initial wreck, the man briefly pulled over in a nearby neighborhood, and the victim followed.

That’s when things quickly took a turn for the worse.

OKCPD told KFOR the suspect got out of his car and the two drivers got into a physical fight.

The suspect eventually got into the victim’s vehicle and left the scene.

He then got into another crash at 164th and Penn.

The suspect attempted to leave the crash on foot.

However, people nearby stepped in and held this suspect down until officers arrived on scene.

Citizens hold down potential suspect at crash scene. Image courtesy Heidi Lindsay.

No one was injured, aside from minor cuts above the suspect’s eye.

OKCPD arrested him and took him into custody.

Charges are unknown at this time and police are still investigating.